

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher for the sixth straight session on Thursday, although overall gains remained limited amid the Independence Day holiday in the U.S.



Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat amid Fed rate cut hopes and on news that top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.



Meanwhile, the European Commission has decided to withhold disciplinary action against Italy over its fiscal policy after the government in Rome offered fresh commitments to cut its deficit slowly.



On the data front, Eurozone retail sales declined unexpectedly in May due to weak turnover in food and automotive fuels, data from Eurostat revealed.



Retail sales slid 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.1 percent fall in April. Sales were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 392.63 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index held steady, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.1 percent.



Finnish engineering group Metso jumped 4.4 percent after its board approved a demerger plan with Outotec.



Glencore shed 0.7 percent. The mining giant confirmed that the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo are in the area around the operations of the company's subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company.



French car parts company Valeo jumped 2.1 percent after it reportedly bagged orders worth 500 million euros ($564 million) for its 'Lidar' car sensor products.



Deutsche Bank was marginally lower on a Reuters report that the German lender is preparing a sweeping 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) overhaul in the coming days.



Lighting company Osram rallied 2.2 percent to extend gains from the previous session after the company said it had received a takeover offer of 3.4 billion euros ($3.84 billion) from Bain and Carlyle.



British housebuilder Persimmon shed 0.8 percent after its total revenues for the first six months of 2019 declined to 1.754 billion pounds from 1.836 billion pounds last year.



