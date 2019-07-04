COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Merck Financial Serv EUR 3 tranche

Post-Stabilisation Notice

4th July 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Merck Financial Services GmbH

€ 600,000,000 0.005% Notes due 15 December 2023

€ 600,000,000 0.375% Notes due 05 July 2027

€ 800,000,000 0.875% Notes due 05 July 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 03 April 2019 and supplemented on 28 June 2019

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Merck Financial Services GmbH Guarantor (if any): Merck KGaA ISIN: XS2023643146 - Long 4yr

XS2023644201 - 8yr

XS2023644540 - 12yr Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000 - 2023

EUR 600,000,000 - 2027

EUR 800,000,000 - 2031 Description: 0.005 % Notes due 2023

0.375 % Notes due 2027

0.875 % Notes due 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Goldman Sachs International

J.P. Morgan Securities Limited

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.