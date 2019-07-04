sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,356 Euro		-0,063
-0,98 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,344
6,346
13:10
6,345
6,346
13:10
04.07.2019 | 12:43
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Merck Financial Serv EUR 3 tranche

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Merck Financial Serv EUR 3 tranche

PR Newswire

London, July 4

Post-Stabilisation Notice

4th July 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Merck Financial Services GmbH

€ 600,000,000 0.005% Notes due 15 December 2023

€ 600,000,000 0.375% Notes due 05 July 2027

€ 800,000,000 0.875% Notes due 05 July 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 03 April 2019 and supplemented on 28 June 2019

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Merck Financial Services GmbH
Guarantor (if any):Merck KGaA
ISIN:XS2023643146 - Long 4yr
XS2023644201 - 8yr
XS2023644540 - 12yr
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 600,000,000 - 2023
EUR 600,000,000 - 2027
EUR 800,000,000 - 2031
Description:0.005 % Notes due 2023
0.375 % Notes due 2027
0.875 % Notes due 2031
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Goldman Sachs International
J.P. Morgan Securities Limited
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta