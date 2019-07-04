COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Merck Financial Serv EUR 3 tranche
London, July 4
Post-Stabilisation Notice
4th July 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Merck Financial Services GmbH
€ 600,000,000 0.005% Notes due 15 December 2023
€ 600,000,000 0.375% Notes due 05 July 2027
€ 800,000,000 0.875% Notes due 05 July 2031
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 03 April 2019 and supplemented on 28 June 2019
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Merck Financial Services GmbH
|Guarantor (if any):
|Merck KGaA
|ISIN:
|XS2023643146 - Long 4yr
XS2023644201 - 8yr
XS2023644540 - 12yr
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 600,000,000 - 2023
EUR 600,000,000 - 2027
EUR 800,000,000 - 2031
|Description:
|0.005 % Notes due 2023
0.375 % Notes due 2027
0.875 % Notes due 2031
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Goldman Sachs International
J.P. Morgan Securities Limited
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.