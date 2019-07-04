Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.88p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---