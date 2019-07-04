

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 200 major U.S. and international corporate groups called on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in a number of pending cases that federal civil rights law prohibits discrimination against gay and transgender workers.



In a landmark amicus brief filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the companies argue that excluding sexual orientation and gender identity from federal civil rights law would harm businesses and workers in contexts ranging from employment to housing, health care and education.



206 major corporations have signed in the 'friend of the court' brief, more corporate signatories than any previous business brief in an LGBTQ non-discrimination cases.



The signatories include Apple, Bayer, Bank of America, Airbnb, Amazon, American Airlines, Google, Hilton, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Best Buy, Domino's, Facebook, GM, Marriott, Macy's, Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and Nike.



The companies represent more than 7 million employees, a wide variety of industries, and more than $5 trillion in revenue.



The brief was organized by a coalition of LGBTQ civil rights organizations, including Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, Out Leadership, Out and Equal, and Freedom for All Americans.



In the brief, the corporate groups argue that LGBTQ non-discrimination and inclusion are good for business and the economy.



There would be significant costs for employers and employees if sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination were not forbidden by law, they pointed out.



Several federal courts have previously held that discrimination against LGBTQ people violates laws, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.



But civil rights watchdogs such as Human Rights Campaign allege that the Trump administration has threatened to redefine federal sex discrimination through regulations attempting to erase protections for transgender people.



The government has asked the Supreme Court to reverse course and bar LGBTQ people from receiving federal nondiscrimination protections.



The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in October in three discrimination cases involving gay men and transgender woman.



The court will decide whether anti-LGBTQ discrimination is a form of sex discrimination that violates federal law.



