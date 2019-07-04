Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) has secured a multi-year contract with GLOBAL Technologies for C-band capacity on its EUTELSAT 10A satellite to provide connectivity and communications for the West Africa Power Pool project (WAPP).

Established in 1999 by ECOWAS (Economic Community of West Africa States), the WAPP project aims to interconnect the power grids of 14 West African countries. GLOBAL Technologies was awarded the telecommunications part of the project, and through this contract signature, will leverage EUTELSAT 10A satellite's dedicated coverage of West Africa to monitor the main power distribution sites across the region.

Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "After a successful partnership in Mauritania three years ago, we are delighted to be working alongside GLOBAL Technologies once again with assisting WAPP in achieving its ambitious shared energy project in the West African region over the coming months."

Jean-Paul Steinitz, CEO of GLOBAL Technologies, said: "To support WAPP in its vision to promote and develop power generation and transmission infrastructures across West Africa, we have teamed up with Eutelsat to leverage the prime capacity available on its EUTELSAT 10A satellite. Thanks to Eutelsat's reliable and cost effective satellite coverage of the region, GLOBAL Technologies will contribute to offer a better and cheaper access to power for millions of people by delivering telecom infrastructure to connect the WAPP countries."

About GLOBAL Technologies

GLOBAL Technologies is an acknowledged player on the high-technology market, specialised in the design, installation, operation and maintenance of critical technical infrastructure and systems. Leveraging its expertise and specific competence, GLOBAL Technologies deploys sophisticated equipment in inhospitable areas around the world. The Group works for companies and organisations in environments in which service continuity is key to the success of defence and telecommunications operations and of government and international bodies. With its long-standing experience, dedicated teams and cutting-edge technical expertise, GLOBAL Technologies offers a comprehensive range of services to improve its clients' capacities across the globe: Staffing Consulting, Solutions IT Telecom and SATCOM Solutions. GLOBAL Technologies constantly reinforces its positions on the international markets, thus proving its ability to provide continuity and service quality regardless of the conditions. The Group currently operates in 30 countries through more than 200 projects. GLOBAL Technologies' international teams include around 250 top-level specialists, so the Group can provide a genuine local service to all its clients.

For further information:

www.global.fr www.telecominfra.global.fr

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

