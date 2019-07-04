THE Young University Ranking 2019: Jacobs University Bremen is One of the Best Young Universities in the World

BREMEN, Germany, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Jacobs University performed excellently in a university ranking. In the 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Ranking for universities which are younger than 50 years, the international, English-language campus university ranks 26th out of 351 participating universities from 60 countries. It was graded as one of the five best young universities in Germany.

Jacobs University scored particularly high for its internationality and the excellence of its teaching. In a worldwide comparison, Jacobs University achieved an outstanding 11th place in the category "Teaching" and is among the top 25 young universities in the world in the category "Research."

"The ranking results impressively confirm our concept as an international campus university with a focus on research, teaching and innovation. They are an expression of the outstanding commitment, dedication and enthusiasm of all employees at our young university. I would like to express my thanks and respect for this impressive team effort," said Prof. Dr. Michael Hülsmann, President of Jacobs University. Jacobs University was founded in 1999 and began its research and teaching activities in 2001.

"We are very proud in particular of the fact that teaching at Jacobs University has performed so impressively well in the international comparison of young universities," adds Prof. Dr. Werner Nau, Dean of Jacobs University who's responsible for the Bachelor's programs and the Focus Area Health. The university took second place worldwide in the Department of Health - immediately after the Sorbonne Université in Paris, which was founded in 2018. Other top 10 global rankings in teaching were achieved in the fields of Psychology (3rd place), History (4th place), Economics (6th place), Geography, Environmental Sciences, Geo- and Marine Sciences (7th place) as well as Chemistry and Physics (10th place each). In the Department of Electrical Engineering and Electronics, teaching at Jacobs University ranks eleventh worldwide.

The THE Young University Ranking uses thirteen different indicators to assess the performance of a university. It uses the same methodology as the THE World University Ranking. In this comparison, in which 1,250 universities participated, Jacobs University ranked among the top 300 universities worldwide. Only recently, the international U-multirank university ranking and the leading German university comparison, the CHE ranking, also gave Jacobs University top marks.

About Jacobs University Bremen:

Studying in an international community. Obtaining a qualification to work on responsible tasks in a digitized and globalized society. Learning, researching and teaching across academic disciplines and countries. Strengthening people and markets with innovative solutions and advanced training programs. This is what Jacobs University Bremen stands for. Established as a private, English-medium campus university in Germany in 2001, it is continuously achieving top results in national and international university rankings. Its more than 1,400 students come from more than 110 countries with around 80% having relocated to Germany for their studies.

For more information: www.jacobs-university.de

Facebook Youtube Twitter Instagram Weibo

Heiko Lammers

Corporate Communications & Public Relations

h.lammers@jacobs-university.de

Tel.: +49-421-200-4532