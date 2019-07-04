Belships ASA: BELSHIPS ASA - New share capital registered in connection with completion of acquisition of supramax bulk carrier from EGD Ultra Eco AS and Blossom Shipmanagement Ltd

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN
Oslo, 4 July 2019: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Belships ASA (the "Company" or "Belships") on 10 April 2019, regarding the acquisition of a 63,000 dwt bulk carrier (M/V Sofie Victory) from EGD Ultra Eco AS and Blossom Shipmanagement Ltd (the "Transaction") and the issuance of consideration shares by Belships.
Belships has in connection with the completion of the Transaction issued 10,710,220 new Belships shares to EGD Ultra Eco AS and Blossom Shipmanagement Ltd, and following the issuance there are 204,261,050 shares outstanding in Belships, each with a nominal value of NOK 2. The share capital increase relating to the share issue was registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today, on 4 July 2019. The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 408,522,100.
