Actusnews Wire

OL GROUPE: OL GROUPE: Half-year liquidity contract statement

OL GROUPE

SA french corporation with a capital of € 88 428 123.44

Registered office: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69 150 Decines-Charpieu

421 577 495 R.C.S. on the Lyon Trade and Companies Register


Paris, July 1st 2019

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019:

  • 288 984 shares
  • € 219 190,85
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 790
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 668
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 155 278 shares for € 462 227,85
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 160 810 shares for € 491 300,64

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

  • 294 516 shares
  • € 190 384,17

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
