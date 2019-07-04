Correction refers to maximum number of shares to be listed, order book ID, tick size table and mic code. The correct information is marked in bold. At the request of ProstaLund AB (publ), 556745-3245, ProstaLund AB (publ)'s shares will be traded on First North as from July 5, 2019. Short name: PLUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 28,081,007 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002372318 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 175771 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556745-3245 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040 - 200 250.