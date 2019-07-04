

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook and its other social media platforms suffered a lengthy outage Wednesday.



Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced technical glitches for hours, as users could not upload or view photos, videos, and other files online.



The outage was reported from several regions across the world, including Europe, U.S., and Africa.



In India it was partial. Some users said they could not download images on Whatsapp.



Facebook first reported about the technical failure at 11.18 am ET, and said they are working to resolve it.



'We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,' the social media giant said on its Twitter handle.



In an update posted at 10. 20 pm ET, Facebook said all services have been restored.



'Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience.'



One user who followed this thread tweeted, 'This seems to be the third outage, just this year, and the worst one, by far'.



Another user aired his ire, 'Don't put your business faith in social media, especially Facebook.'



Facebook estimates that they have more than 2.3 billion monthly active users, while around one billion users are active on Instagram a month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX