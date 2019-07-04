One of Australia's largest utility scale solar arrays - and the biggest energy storage facility - has secured approval.From pv magazine Australia. A massive solar-plus-storage project with a $1.17 billion price tag (US$822 million) has been waved through by the South Australian government. The facility will feature 500 MW (AC) of solar PV generation capacity collocated with 250 MW/1,000 MWh of battery storage around five kilometers northeast of Robertstown. The project proposal came from New South Wales-based consultant Energy Projects Solar (EPS) which said it had received the South Australia ...

