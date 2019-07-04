On December 17, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in DDM Holding AG were to receive observation status with reference to a public offer from Demeter Finance S.à.r.l. On May 8, 2019, Demeter Finance S.à.r.l published a press release with information that it closes the offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in DDM Holding (DDM, ISIN code CH0246292343, order book ID 102079), shall be removed with effect as of today, July 4, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, 08-405 7050.