WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.07.2019 | 16:19
PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 4

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 4 July 2019 it repurchased 200,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 315.36p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 4,169,343.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 4,169,343 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 236,263,007.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
4 July 2019


