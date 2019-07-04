

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 45000 barrels of whiskey were burnt in fire at two Jim Beam bourbon warehouses in Woodford County, Kentucky, on Tuesday night.



Flames shot into the night sky and generated acute heat that firetruck lights melted, a media report said.



It is estimated that the fire destroyed around 9 million liters of bourbon contained in six million bottles.



Firefighters from four counties battled to douse the blaze as it was being fueled by alcohol and the wood from the barrels.



Officials suspect that a lightning strike might have ignited the fire.



Reports said it is possible that the runoff enter a creek and then into the Kentucky River, that could lead to drinking-water contamination.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX