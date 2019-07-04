Witan Investment Trust's (WTAN) investment director James Hart suggests that equities are currently an attractive asset class for the patient and selective investor. He believes that selectivity is becoming more important given the elevated valuation levels of parts of the equity market. The director argues that this plays to the strengths of WTAN's multi-manager investment approach, with experienced managers that are able to take advantage of the evolving investment environment. Although relative performance was weaker than average in 2018, the trust has outperformed its composite benchmark over the last three, five and 10 years, while generating NAV and share price total returns between 11.0% and 15.0% pa over the last three, five and 10 years.

