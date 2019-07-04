

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended flat on Thursday, taking a breather of sorts after recent gains, as investors stayed cautious and looked for fresh signal.



Movements were very narrow almost right through the session.



The benchmark SMI ended at 10,066.48, little changed from previous close of 10,066.53.



UBS ended nearly 1% up. Credit Suisse, Richemont, LafargeHolcim and ABB ended higher by 0.4 to 0.6%.



Alcon shares declined more than 1%. Lonza Group and Givaudan ended lower by 0.65% and 0.5%, respectively.



In the midcap space, AMS, PSP Swiss Property, Swiss Prime Site, Logitech International, Schindler Holding, GAM Holding and Helvetia gained 0.7 to 1.2%.



On the economic front, Switzerland's consumer price inflation was stable in June, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The consumer price index rose 0.6% year-on-year in June, same as seen in May. Economists had expected a 0.5% rise.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June, while economists had expected a fall of 0.1%.



Prices for international package holidays and, fruits and vegetables rose in June, while the prices for heating oil and for stone fruit declined.



The data said core inflation, which excludes fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel, rose 0.7% in June. The core CPI remained flat on month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, rose 0.7% annually in June and grew 0.2% from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX