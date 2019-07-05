

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 300,901 yen.



That beat expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in June.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 457,376 yen, down an annual 0.2 percent. Disposable income was pegged at 337,967 yen, down 0.8 percent on year.



Individually, spending was higher in June for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing, communications, education and recreation.



