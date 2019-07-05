

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German lighting company Osram Licht said that its supervisory and managing boards accepted a 3.4 billion euros or $3.8 billion takeover offer from Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP.



The two buyout firms have offered 35 euros per share in cash, 21% above the last closing price on Tuesday. They have put a minimum acceptance level of 70% on the deal, excluding shares owned by Osram. The offer period is expected to end at the beginning of September.



Osram said it will continue to operate under the existing name after the takeover. The corporate headquarters will remain in Munich, and the rights to all patents will remain with Osram.



Bain and Carlyle also confirm that existing labor agreements, collective bargaining agreements and similar agreements as well as existing pension plans will remain unchanged.



