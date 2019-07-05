The demand for coated, moisture-proof paper, and release paper in assorted perishable and non-perishable product packaging are increasing. The ban on plastic bags has also contributed to the growth of the paper and paperboard packaging market. SB latex is widely used as a latex binder in the production of such coated/pigmented paper and packaging paper. The expansion of the paper and paperboard packaging industry is bound to boost the demand for styrene butadiene latex and drive the styrene-butadiene latex market growth. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (paper processing, fiber and carpet processing, glass fiber processing, adhesives, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190704005180/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, DowDuPont, LG Chem, synthomer plc, and Trinseo on the basis of their product/service offerings.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex market vendors

Asahi Kasei Corporation

The company operates in four segments: Material, Homes, Health Care, and Others. Asahi Kasei offers SB latex products of different grades used in various applications, including paper processing, fiber processing, adhesive/pressure-sensitive production, glass fabric processing, and paint.

BASF SE

The company runs its operations through five segments: Chemicals, Performance products, Functional materials and solutions, Agricultural solutions, and Others. The company offers SB latex products under the series Butonal. The SB latex products offered by the company are used in concrete repair, paper processing, bond coating, waterproofing, and other applications.

DowDuPont

DowDuPont runs its operations through eight segments: Agriculture, Performance materials and coatings, Industrial intermediates and infrastructure, Packaging and specialty plastics, Electronics and imaging, Nutrition and biosciences, Transportation and advanced polymers, and Safety and construction. The company's offerings include Dow Latex LXC 771NA, which is used in the production of high-quality coated paper, paperboard, carpet backing, concrete modification, and binders for paints and coatings.

LG Chem

The company runs its operations through five segments: Basic materials and chemicals, Energy solutions, IT and electronics materials, Life sciences, and Common and others. The company offers a wide range of SB latex products of different grades under the tradename Lutex. SB latex products produced by the company are used in paper coating and paper and paperboard production.

synthomer plc

The company runs its operations through three segments: Performance elastomers, Functional solutions, and Industrial Specialties. The company offers a wide range of SB latex products under LIPATON series. Some of the products include LIPATON SB 20W20, LIPATON SB 2540, and LIPATON SB 47B40.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market by Type and Geography-Global Forecast 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Flowserve Corp., IDEX Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Smiths Group Plc, and Trelleborg AB as the leading players in the global pharmaceutical processing seals market.

Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Air Products and Chemicals Inc., L'Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, and SOL Group as the leading players in the global industrial gases market for glass industry market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190704005180/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com