

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining in choppy trading on Friday in the absence of any fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday, and on caution ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data for June due later in the day.



Worries about rising trade tensions also weighed on the market after South Korea said it will not rule out direct countermeasures against Japan if Tokyo maintains its restrictions on export of chemicals vital to South Korea's technology sector for an extended period.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 32.07 points or 0.15 percent to 21,670.38, after touching a high of 21,734.65 earlier. Japanese shares closed higher on Thursday.



The major exporters are mixed despite a slightly weaker yen. Sony is advancing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.3 percent, while Canon is down 0.5 percent and Panasonic is lower by 0.2 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is higher by almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.3 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining more than 2 percent. In the auto space, Honda Motor is rising more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is up 0.6 percent.



Among the major gainers, Seven & I Holdings is rising almost 4 percent after the company said it will compensate some 900 customers using its recently launched 7pay mobile payment service who lost a total of 55 million yen due to unauthorized access to their accounts.



Chiyoda Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent and Screen Holdings is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Rakuten is declining more than 3 percent and Cyberagent is lower by more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year, coming in at 300,901 yen. That beat expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in June.



Japan will also release preliminary May numbers for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen range on Friday.



Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday.



The major European markets ended subdued on Thursday, with investors making some cautious moves. Germany's DAX ended 0.11 percent up and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.03 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended lower by 0.08 percent.



