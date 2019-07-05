

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Nexstar Broadcasting said that direct broadcast satellite service provider DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse dropped the network and local community programming for over 120 stations effective on July 4, that impacted consumers and viewers in 97 markets across the United States.



Nexstar blamed that DIRECTV refused to accept an offer of an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to August 2 to allow the stations' owner, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and DIRECTV/AT&T to reach a new agreement allowing the direct broadcast satellite service provider the right to continue to air programming.



The affected stations included ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, and MyNetworkTV as well as local news and other programming produced specifically for these local communities.



Nexstar noted that the affected Viewers can continue to watch their favorite shows through local cable providers, DISH, over-the-air, certain subscription streaming television services, and services such as Verizon's FIOS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX