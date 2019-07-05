The increase in smoking and the consumption of tobacco products have resulted in increased incidences of laryngeal cancer. These factors coupled with the high mortality rate have led to the growing demand for therapeutics such as chemotherapy and targeted therapy for laryngeal cancer treatment. Because of factors such as the advent of novel therapies, the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow during the forecast period. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (biologics and small molecules) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck Co. Inc., and Sanofi competing on the basis of price, quality, product/service offerings, and market presence.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five laryngeal cancer therapeutics vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company develops, manufactures, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates its operations through the biopharmaceuticals segment. This segment is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Its offerings include OPDIVO, YERVOY, PLATINOL, TAXOL, PARAPLATIN, and HYDREA.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Company develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. Its offerings include ERBITUX and GEMZAR.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The company provides in-vitro diagnostics and drugs for cancer and transplantation and specializes in medicines for chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and microbiology. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company's offerings include XELODA, TECENTRIQ, and AVASTIN.

Merck Co. Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments, pharmaceutical, animal health, and others. Its offerings include KEYTRUDA, which is a PD-1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of various head and neck cancer indications, including laryngeal cancer.

Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments, pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. Its offerings include TAXOTERE, which is chemotherapy approved for the treatment of laryngeal cancer.

