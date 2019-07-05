AMUNDI ETF MSCI France (CF1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI France: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI France DEALING DATE: 04/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 266.0228 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 311877 CODE: CF1 ISIN: FR0010655704 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CF1 Sequence No.: 12424 EQS News ID: 836649 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2019 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)