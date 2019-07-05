

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to publish factory orders data for May. Germany's factory orders are forecast to drop 0.2 percent on month following a 0.3 percent rise in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1280 against the greenback, 121.68 against the yen, 1.1115 against the franc and 0.8966 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



