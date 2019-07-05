Experience Smart Shopping Innovations With Taiwantrade at TAIWAN EXPO in Malaysia

BAYAN LEPAS, Malaysia, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a young population familiar with online shopping and a high penetration rate of smart phones, Malaysia is now one of the leaders in the Southeast Asia eCommerce market. To facilitate Taiwan companies in entering Malaysia's online market, this year TAITRA once again hosts the 'TAIWAN EXPO in Malaysia' trade show, to be held at Setia SPICE Convention Centre Hall 4-5 in Penang on July 5-6, 2019.

Taiwantrade.com joins the 2-day event and holds the 'Digital Commerce Pavilion' at booth# 302. Taiwantrade.com showcases a selection of catalogs and 80 products from 29 of the website's leading members. The Digital Commerce Pavilion aims to enhance Taiwan's image as a digital island and participation in Malaysia's e-commerce. Each visitor at Digital Commerce Pavilion receives a personalized RFID smart bracelet to experience the pavilion's O2O technology and smart shopping innovations as well as various immersive product exhibits. The RFID bracelet registers the user's info and interested products, as well as enables one-stop services to facilitate easy on-site purchases. In addition to smart shopping, the bracelet enables post-show promotions to boost follow-ups orders.

The Digital Commerce Pavilion holds stage daily activities. An area is set up for visitors to take a selfie with the Taipei 101 Building as backdrop then upload to their social media for a souvenir. The Taiwantrade.com supplier members at the pavilion includes Taiwan Excellence Award winners: Ching Yuang Enterprise (LED Balloon Lights), Epoch Energy Technology (HHO Gas Generator for Health and Beauty), and Flowers Herbal Biological Technology (pain relief patch), as well as various halal-certified food products from Hwa Nan Food Industrial.

About Taiwantrade.com:

It is official B2B portal of Taiwan operated by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). The website's sourcing services are aimed at assisting global buyers to find quality products and reliable suppliers from Taiwan.

Taiwantrade.com furthered its mobile features by introducing Apple Pay and Google Pay to the website's existing lineup of payment methods, which include Paypal, credit card (VISA, Master and JCB), Alipay and Tenpay, making it even easier for buyers to place orders with their mobile devices. During the expo period, Taiwantrade.com holds free-shipping event for visitors to make special purchases by scanning QR codes on site.