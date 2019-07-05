

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a mixed note on Friday as investors await the all-important U.S. jobs report and look forward to further developments on the U.S.-China trade front.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 160,000 jobs in June after an increase of 75,000 jobs in May. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The report could determine if the Federal Reserve cuts rates later this month to shore up the world's largest economy as trade tensions escalate.



Meanwhile, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that the bank is keeping all monetary policy options on the table for dealing with an economic slowdown and fulfilling its inflation goals.



On the trade front, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Thursday that top-level trade officials 'will be very involved now' in restarting discussions with their Chinese counterparts next week.



Asian markets hovered near two-month highs and the dollar held firm while WTI crude futures fell around 1 percent on fears of slowing global growth and on data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.



In economic releases, U.K. recruitment activity slowdown persisted in June as political and economic uncertainty weighed on confidence, the Report on Jobs by KPMG and Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed earlier today.



The number of people placed into permanent jobs fell for the fifth time in six months in June. At the same time, temporary staff billings increased slightly.



A report on German factory orders, foreign trade and current account figures from France and U.K. house price data are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



U.S. equity markets were closed on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.



In Europe, markets ended Thursday's session mostly higher amid Fed rate cut hopes, news of the resumption in U.S.-China trade talks and easing concerns over Italian debt.



The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index edged up marginally while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX