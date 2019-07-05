Stockholm, July 5, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in ProstaLund AB's shares (short name: PLUN) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. ProstaLund belongs to the health care sector and is the 35th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. ProstaLund is a Swedish medical technology company and a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological devices and treatments. The company's lead product, CoreTherm, is a patented Thermotherapy treatment method for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) which can be tailored to suit the needs of each individual patient. CoreTherm is used today in hospitals and clinics in Sweden and worldwide. ProstaLund was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lund. "ProstaLund's switch to Nasdaq First North is a natural step in our journey towards further growth," said Hans Östlund, CEO of ProstaLund. "With our leading evidence based technology in one of the biggest markets within medical technology, BPH, we want to explore the advantages of offering a broader range of investors an opportunity to invest in ProstaLund." "We welcome ProstaLund to Nasdaq First North, where it joins our strong and growing health care sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of health care companies leveraging Nasdaq First North as a platform for continued growth, and we look forward to supporting ProstaLund for many more years to come." ProstaLund AB has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com