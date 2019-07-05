sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,69 Euro		-0,145
-0,64 %
WKN: A2LQV6 ISIN: US48251W1045 Ticker-Symbol: KR51 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KKR & CO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,742
23,132
09:10
22,685
23,07
09:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXEL SPRINGER SE61,900,00 %
KKR & CO INC22,69-0,64 %
FN Beta