

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) said that Nick Henry, who has been chief Executive Officer for the last fifteen years, will step down from the Board, effective on 1 October 2019. However, Nick will remain in the company until 31 March 2020 to ensure a smooth and effective transition of responsibility.



The marine services provider also said that it will appoint Eoghan O'Lionaird to the Board with effect from 1 September 2019, and he will become Chief Executive Officer on 1 October 2019.



Eoghan has been Divisional CEO and a member of the Executive Committee at his current employer, Spectris Plc. Before joining to Spectris, Eoghan held senior management roles at Danaher Corporation and Royal Philips Electronics. An engineer by background, Eoghan started his career in Japan with technical, marketing and management roles at Mitsui Kinzoku.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX