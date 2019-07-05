American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Bankruptcy Protection for Self-Directed Inherited IRAs

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / IRAS come with lots of protection when it comes to bankruptcy. That includes Self-Directed IRAs, in which the primary investor controls the decisions. But what about when it's a Self-Directed Inherited IRA in discussion? According to a recent post at American IRA, Self-Directed Inherited IRA assets may be subject to seizure "in the event of a judgment." That means that investors and inheritors will have to take steps to avoid these issues if possible.

The post at American IRA went on to discuss IRA protections from creditors. There is a limit here, according to the post, of $1,283,025. The post noted: "This amount is adjusted every three years according to the cost of living, and the next adjustment is due some time in 2019."

There are also other things for people to consider, such as the fact that assets accumulated within a 401(k) that are later rolled over into an IRA, including a Self-Directed IRA, could potentially enjoy "unlimited creditor protection nationwide," according to the post." But a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2014 did say unanimously that Inherited IRAs did not warrant the same level of creditor protections.

"These issues are complex," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "That's why we periodically like to release these in-depth articles that explain unique situations like that of the Self-Directed Inherited IRA. Once investors understand that there are options if they handle their planning properly, they will see that they really do have a lot of protections in their corner. However, those protections are subject to law. That's why everyone should familiarize themselves with the law as soon as possible. This will help them to avoid surprises down the line."

Jim Hitt notes that Self-Directed IRA investors should also think about inheritance issues as they plan for their own retirement.

For more information on handling bankruptcy protection for Self-Directed Inherited IRAs-and more information about Self-Directed IRAs themselves-visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties can also contact 866-7500-IRA.

