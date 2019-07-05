sprite-preloader
Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in June 2019

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 24.8 billion in June. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 25.5 billion. The result was therefore approximately in line with the forecast.

The primary balance, the difference between central government income and expenditure, was SEK 2.3 billion higher than forecasted.

At the same time, the Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 2.1 billion higher than forecasted.

Interest payments on the central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion lower than forecasted.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of June 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 86.2 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 111 billion at the end of June.

The outcome for July 2019 will be published on the 7th August at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Sofia Nilsson, Economist +46 (0)8 613 47 34
Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million)
Outcome JuneForecast JuneDeviation JuneAcc. Dev2Outcome 12-month
Net borrowing requirement 24 82525 516-691-691-86 210
Primary balance323 83426 158-2 324-2 324-87 569
Net lending to agencies etc.4-2 872-5 0152 1422 142-18 165
Interest payments on central government debt3 8644 373-509-50919 524
- Interest on loans in SEK4 8574 50035735715 637
- Interest on loans in foreign currency130-29-29-439
- Realised currency gains and losses-994-157-837-8374 327
1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign.
2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2019).
3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income.
4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes
both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net
lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the
Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Attachment

  • Sweden's Central Government Debt June 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a4598c6e-a695-42e4-96b8-7b8d4d8f6de7)

