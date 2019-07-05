Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in June 2019

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 24.8 billion in June. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 25.5 billion. The result was therefore approximately in line with the forecast.

The primary balance, the difference between central government income and expenditure, was SEK 2.3 billion higher than forecasted.

At the same time, the Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 2.1 billion higher than forecasted.

Interest payments on the central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion lower than forecasted.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of June 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 86.2 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 111 billion at the end of June.

The outcome for July 2019 will be published on the 7th August at 9.30 a.m.

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome June Forecast June Deviation June Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement 24 825 25 516 -691 -691 -86 210 Primary balance3 23 834 26 158 -2 324 -2 324 -87 569 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -2 872 -5 015 2 142 2 142 -18 165 Interest payments on central government debt 3 864 4 373 -509 -509 19 524 - Interest on loans in SEK 4 857 4 500 357 357 15 637 - Interest on loans in foreign currency 1 30 -29 -29 -439 - Realised currency gains and losses -994 -157 -837 -837 4 327 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2019). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

