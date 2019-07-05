sprite-preloader
Invitation to Electrolux Q2 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the second quarter of 2019 will be published on July 18, 2019, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at
09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The second quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-566-426-51

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-3333-000-804

Participants in US should call +1-631-9131-422

Pin code: 86381780#

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q2-presentation,c2857934

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2857934/1073715.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire

