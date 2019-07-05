Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5% DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5% (News mit Zusatzmaterial) 05.07.2019 / 10:00 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Group: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5% Helsinki, 05 July, 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") received a notification on 04 July 2019 that Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH as of 01 July 2019 holds 1,666,759 shares in Ferratum, representing 7.67% of the total issued share capital of Ferratum. About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Asia and Australia. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2019). Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications & Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921005844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940 E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E: 1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1. mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T: Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E: [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com 1. mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum. com Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung: Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GOWDHAMHJW Dokumenttitel: Notification of Major Holdings 05.07.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 836861 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 836861 05.07.2019 ISIN FI4000106299 AXC0066 2019-07-05/10:00