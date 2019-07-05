Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC:

VIRGIN MEDIA SECURED FINANCE PLC

$825,000,000 5.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "Dollar Notes")

ISIN CUSIP

Regulation S Notes: USG9371KAC48 G9371K AC4

Rule 144A Notes: US92769XAP06 92769X AP0

£300,000,000 5.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "Sterling Notes" and together with the Dollar Notes, the "Notes")

ISIN Common Codes

Regulation S Notes: XS1996438948 199643894

Rule 144A Notes: XS1996439086 199643908

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF INDENTURE

July 5, 2019

Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC (the "Issuer") hereby announces that as of the date hereof it has entered into a supplemental indenture to the indenture, dated as of May 16, 2019 between, among others, the Issuer and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited, as trustee (the "Indenture") governing the Notes, pursuant to which Section 3.07(d) of the Indenture has been amended to reflect the following call profiles for the benefit of holders of the Notes:

Redemption Price Year Dollar Notes Sterling Notes 2024 102.7500 102.6250 2025 101.3750 101.3125 2026 100.6875 100.6562 2027 and thereafter 100.0000 100.0000

Disclosure of inside information by Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC under Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Issued by: Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC

The Directors

Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC

Media House

Bartley Wood Business Park

Hook, Hampshire, RG27 9UP

United Kingdom

Fax: +44 1256 752170

