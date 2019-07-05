STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - June 2019, Tuesday 16 July 2019, at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)



07.00 - Interim report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the telephone conference on-line go to www.tfbankgroup.com . To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5664 2704

UK: +44 (0)33 3300 9261

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel,

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its E-commerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-ab--publ--invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-interim-report-for-january---june-2019,c2857748

The following files are available for download: