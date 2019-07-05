

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday as investors awaited the all-important U.S. jobs report and looked forward to further developments on the U.S.-China trade front.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 160,000 jobs in June after an increase of 75,000 jobs in May. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The report could determine if the Federal Reserve cuts rates later this month to shore up the world's largest economy as trade tensions escalate.



Trade talks between the U.S. and China will resume next week after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to trade war truce at the G20 summit.



The principal negotiators on the U.S. side are U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, while China's top negotiator is Vice Premier Liu He.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 14 points or 0.25 percent at 5,606 after edging up marginally on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX