

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford announced the launch of limited-edition, track-only version of Ford GT Mk II super car, which is independent of any race series rules, regulations and limitations.



At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the automaker introduced the most powerful version of the Ford GT super car.



GT Mk II, with a 700 horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, is limited to 45 vehicles, with a starting MSRP of $1.2 million. Despite powered by the same engine, the new Mk II can generate 200 horsepower more than the Le Mans-winning Ford GT race car since the former is not limited by any racing sanctioning body.



GT Mk II's aggressive aerodynamic changes enable it to generate over 400 percent more downforce than the Ford GT.



It shares key features with both the street-legal GT supercar as well as the GT race car. Ford added that many of its components have been track-proven in the most challenging endurance racing events around the world.



The lighter and more agile vehicle has been co-developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic, a privately held supplier of automotive engineered components. The Mk II is built at Markham, Ontario plant. It will then be transferred to a specialist facility at Multimatic Motorsports where it will be crafted into the Ford GT Mk II.



Ford's GT production car, with limited volumes of no more than 250 a year globally, is the company's most advanced and exclusive road car ever.



The Ford GT race car, built for the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, won the GTE Pro class at Le Mans on its first attempt in 2016.



Ford's GTs will continue to race through the remainder of the IMSA season which culminates at Road Atlanta in October.



