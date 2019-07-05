sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.07.2019 | 12:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 5

NET ASSET VALUE AND ANNUAL REPORT

  1. NET ASSET VALUE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 28thJune 2019, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £9.4 million (net of £1.675 million final ordinary and preference dividends paid on 27th June, equivalent to 4.8 pence per share fully diluted) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than26.8 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.

End


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta