BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 28thJune 2019, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £9.4 million (net of £1.675 million final ordinary and preference dividends paid on 27th June, equivalent to 4.8 pence per share fully diluted) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than26.8 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.

