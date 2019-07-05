ANTALIS: Number of shares and voting rights as at 30 June 2019 - corrective statement

This document cancels and replaces the previous declaration made on 1 July 2019
which was inaccurate due to an error made by a financial intermediary when entering some Antalis shares in the share Register
ANTALIS
Euronext Paris
C Segment
ISIN Code: FR0013258589
Ticker symbol: ANTA
|30 June 2019
|12 June 2017
|Total number of shares
|71,000,000
|71,000,000
|Total number of theoretical voting rights
|126,516,881
|71,000,000
|Total number of voting rights exercisable at General Meetings*
|126,006,291
|71,000,000
*without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights
A double voting right is granted to each share that has been continuously held in registered form by the same shareholder for a minimum period of two years.
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com