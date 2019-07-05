sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

ANTALIS: Number of shares and voting rights as at 30 June 2019 - corrective statement

This document cancels and replaces the previous declaration made on 1 July 2019

which was inaccurate due to an error made by a financial intermediary when entering some Antalis shares in the share Register

ANTALIS

Euronext Paris

C Segment

ISIN Code: FR0013258589

Ticker symbol: ANTA

30 June 201912 June 2017
Total number of shares71,000,00071,000,000
Total number of theoretical voting rights126,516,881
71,000,000
Total number of voting rights exercisable at General Meetings*126,006,291
71,000,000

*without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights

A double voting right is granted to each share that has been continuously held in registered form by the same shareholder for a minimum period of two years.

FN Beta