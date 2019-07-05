Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.11p INCLUDING current year 365.29p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 353.40p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 359.59p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16