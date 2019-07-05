Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 04-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1875.70p revenue INCLUDING current year 1895.89p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1831.08p revenue INCLUDING current year 1851.27p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563