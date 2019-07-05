

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest pace in three months in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Inflation slowed to 2.4 percent in June, after a 3.1 percent increase in May. The latest inflation rate was the lowest since March, when inflation was 2.3 percent.



The consumer price index was mostly affected by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed more than one-by-third of the total increase, the agency said.



Among components, the biggest increase was in recreation and culture that logged a 6 percent increase. In communication, prices declined 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June, the same rate as seen in the previous month.



