

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Friday as investors await a key U.S. jobs report later in the day and the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China next week for directional cues.



Spot gold slid 0.1 percent to $1,414.31 while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,416.65 an ounce.



Prices remain on track for a seventh weekly gain as investors bet on rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as soon as this month.



The jobs report due out today may show that U.S. employment increased by 160,000 jobs in June after a gain of 75,000 jobs in May. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The report could shed more light on whether the Fed is prepared to start cutting rates to shore up the world's largest economy as trade tensions escalate.



On the trade front, talks between the U.S. and China will resume next week after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to trade war truce at the G20 summit.



The principal negotiators on the U.S. side are U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, while China's top negotiator is Vice Premier Liu He.



