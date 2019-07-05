

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth rose in May after slowing in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in May, after a 6.0 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent rise.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 8.7 percent annually in May, after a 6.3 percent rise in the previous month.



The rate of growth accelerated in the manufacturing of transport equipment, while the production of computer, electronic and optical products, food products, beverages and tobacco rose below the industrial average.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.4 percent in May, reversing a 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.



