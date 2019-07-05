Pro-Israel Philanthropists Dr. Miriam & Sheldon Adelson Receive the Friends Of Zion Award

JERUSALEM, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Friends of Zion Museum bestowed the FOZ Award upon major Pro-Israel philanthropists Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, in recognition of their unwavering dedication to strengthening the State of Israel and the Jewish people. At the award ceremony, US Ambassador David Friedman praised the contributions of the couple and stated: "In the past when we used to think about the people who really created the foundations for the State of Israel, two names always stood out: Moses Montefiore and Baron Rothchild. These are the two names that really provided those resources… But a third name has been a greater resource to the State of Israel and those are the Adelsons."

Over the years, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson have taken an unwavering pro-Israel stance and have funded a plethora of international non-profit foundations to assist Israel. They have supported charitable organizations, Israel advocacy movements, foundations that promote Holocaust and anti-Semitism awareness, along with many other causes and campaigns.

FOZ has been honoring heads of state for their pro-Israel accomplishments and has encouraged them to further their relations with the State of Israel, with huge success. In December 2017, US President Trump received the FOZ Award from Dr. Mike Evans in a special ceremony at the Oval Office, which was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The award ceremony was held at the Friends of Zion Museum, with a delegation of United States Ambassadors and many other influential guests in attendance, including: US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, US Ambassador to Portugal George E. Glass, US Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, US Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt, Chairman Paul Packer of the US Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad and Fox News' and Radio Personality Mark Levin.

The Friends of Zion Museum is a $100 million project and is building an educational center, a think tank, a communications center and an online university. This think tank, in cooperation with other Christian think tanks from around the world, will in joint effort build a roadmap for decision makers and enlighten the epicenters of politics, economy and the media for hundreds of millions. The online university partnered with "Blackboard," the world's largest educational platform that is worth $2.3 billion, will prepare millions to fight anti-Semitism and inspire them to defend the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

In April 2019, the FOZ Museum hosted members of the official Brazilian delegation and bestowed the Friends of Zion Award unto President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil for his support of the State of Israel and advancement of the Brazil-Israel relationship. Previous recipients of this prestigious award were: former US President George W. Bush, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration's Middle East envoy, for their unwavering support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

Prior to the ceremony, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson participated in an exclusive tour of the Friends of Zion Museum. The state-of-the-art museum features seven high-tech exhibitions, including: interactive characters, 3D technology, touch-screens, surround sound and more. The exhibits reveal the heroic stories of non-Jewish heroes, from past generations up until our own, that have shown their ceaseless support for the Zionist dream as well as risked their lives to save Jews in critical times.

The Friends of Zion Museum recently surpassed 62 million members, one of the largest social media pages in the world. The FOZ Museum is also known for its state-of-the-art technology and has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel, influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally.

The Friends of Zion Museum opened its doors in 2015 and is located in the heart of central Jerusalem. The late Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president and eighth prime minister, was the International Chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum. Dr. Mike Evans, prominent Christian-Zionist, The New York Times bestselling author and founder of FOZ is the International Chairman and General Yossi Peled, former IDF General and former Knesset Minister is the Chairman of FOZ's Israeli board of trustees.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943209/The_Friends_Of_Zion_Award.jpg