

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will publish Canada jobs data for June at 8:30 am ET Friday. Economists expect a job growth of 10,000, compared to an increase of 27,700 jobs in May.



The loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the loonie held steady against the greenback, it advanced against the rest of major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 0.9161 against the aussie, 82.75 against the yen, 1.4713 against the euro and 1.3066 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



