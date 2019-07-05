sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,031 Euro		+0,007
+28,33 %
WKN: 857689 ISIN: BS0014301076 Ticker-Symbol: A8S 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,043
0,049
15:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED0,031+28,33 %
FN Beta