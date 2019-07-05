Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2019) - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS) (OTCQB: AISSF) has commenced its manganese shipping operations in Peru. A trial shipment of 150 tonnes of manganese ore is being readied for trucking to Lima Port Callao during the week of July 8th, 2019. The company has signed a supply contract with a local miner to purchase 2,000 tonnes of manganese ore with samples averaging 45% manganese oxide, as independently tested by Centamin, an internationally respected laboratory.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "A.I.S. Resources" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_7u6mfvd2/AIS-Resources-Limited-has-commenced-its-manganese-shipping-operations-in-Peru

Under the terms of the purchase, the company will pay 50% when trucking commences, and the balance of 50% when the assay is completed on each one tonne super bag received in the company's storage area. The company has paid a 50% deposit for 1,000 tonnes of manganese ore.

Logistics and shipping contracts have been signed for an initial 6 containers of 25 tonnes per container, for a total of 150 tonnes for three weeks, then continuing with 40 containers per week for a total of 1,000 tonnes per week. A.I.S. has a signed Offtake Letter of Intent with a division of China Minmetals for up to 40,000 tonnes of manganese ore per month and is negotiating sales agreements with several purchasers for its high-grade fines manganese product.

Phil Thomas, CEO, stated: "I am delighted we have commenced shipping manganese ore and have signed all our logistics agreements. The trucking company is expected to start moving ore in the one tonne tuff bags the week of July 8, 2019. This will provide positive cashflow for A.I.S. Resources operations. We will then focus on expanding our production to up to 10,000 tonnes per month."

A.I.S. Resources has been around since 1967, with strong management who have a long track record of success in lithium and manganese trading, exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders.

Current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

For more information please visit the company's website www.AISresources.com, contact Phil Thomas, President and CEO, by email at pthomas@AISresources.com or Martyn Element, Chairman, at 604-687-6820 or email melement@AISresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46099