TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05-Jul-2019 / 15:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+------+ |Title: | | +-------------+------+ |First name: |Frank | +-------------+------+ |Last name(s):|Jakobi| +-------------+------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+------------------------------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body| +---------+------------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +------+ |TUI AG| +------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900SL2WSPV293B552| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000TUAG000| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Acquisition The person obliged to report has committed itself | |under an employee share purchase program of the issuer to | |invest a monthly amount of 25EUR ('Investment Amount') | |respectively a total amount of 300EUR in the purchase of the | |financial instrument mentioned under no. 4a) (hereafter the | |'Financial Instrument') during an investment period of 12 | |months. The investment is made by renounciation of salary. | |During the investment period the decision is generally | |irrevocable and irreversible. The Investment Amount is | |converted into virtual shares each month during the investment| |period. This will be done based on the arithmetic average | |price of the Financial Instrument in XETRA trading on the | |Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last 5 trading days of the| |month in which the salary is deducted with a 20% discount. At | |the end of the investment period the total amount of virtual | |shares is determined. After the execution of a capital | |increase by the issuer the total amount of virtual shares will| |be converted into the corresponding number of Financial | |Instruments and will be booked to a custody depot. The | |Financial Instrument is thereafter subject to a lockup period | |of 2 years. During this time it is entitled to dividends, | |whereby the dividend (after a conversion) will also be paid in| |Financial Instruments which will be acquired by the issuer or | |in its name at the capital market. After the lockup period has| |expired, for every three Financial Instruments held one | |further Financial Instrument will be granted (Matching Share),| |which will be acquired by the issuer or in its name at the | |capital market. In addition, the person obliged to report | |receives 12 Financial Instruments (Golden Shares) booked to | |his custody depot during the investment period regardless of | |the volume of this Investment Amount. These are not subject to| |a lockup period and will be acquired by the issuer or in its | |name at the capital market. | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------------+--------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--------------+--------------+ |not numberable|not numberable| +--------------+--------------+ d) Aggregated information +--------------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +--------------+-----------------+ |not numberable|not numberable | +--------------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2019-07-03; UTC+2| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----------------------+ |Outside a trading venue| +-----------------------+ ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 12513 EQS News ID: 837101 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2019 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)