Mr. Fang Li, Deputy General Manager of CMGESC (third from left), and Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon (second from left) at the Signing Ceremony

Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon (third from left), speaking at the round-table sharing session of the "5G Empowers Education . Intelligence Brightens the Future" Education Sub-forum.



HONG KONG, July 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that it was recently invited to participate in Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai. At the main forum of the "5G+ Industry Planning Conference", hosted by China Mobile Communications Corporation Government and Enterprise Service Company ("CMGESC"), CMGESC signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NetDragon and various partners from the education industry. Mr. Fang Li, Deputy General Manager of CMGESC, Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon and other representatives attended the signing ceremony. This collaboration shows that NetDragon's subsidiary Huayu Education and CMGESC will jointly-construct a smart campus and explore new education development with the help 5G+ VR/AR technology applications.In recent years, 5G network development and construction has been reported frequently, with innovative applications emerging one after another, and it was the focus of global exhibitors, guests and media at Mobile World Congress 2019. In particular, CMGESC released the "5G+" industry plan and latest 5G products at the main forum of its "5G+ Industry Planning Conference". On the other hand, the 5G industry digitalization league and sub-leagues were also established. Furthermore, CMGESC signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement with partners in the education industry, including NetDragon Huayu Education, TAL Education and Talkweb. According to the agreement, NetDragon Huayu Education will cooperate with CMGESC in areas of industry application, exploration and research of innovation, communication capability, smart terminal equipment and brand building. Leveraging on China Mobile's platform and capability in big data analysis, together with NetDragon's products including Promethean interactive panels and smart classroom, NetDragon and CMGESC will kick off cooperation on smart education software and hardware, in order to provide a one-stop smart campus solution. Meanwhile, NetDragon will integrate China Mobile's advanced 5G technology to create 5G content and to provide advanced 5G+ VR/AR education and training programs.Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon remarked that the innovation in education is accelerating with the advent of the 5G era. While current education products are to be upgraded by the merge of new technologies, 5G can also further enrich the current education model. For instance, AR technology and holographic display will play a more important role in education environments. Not only does the advancement provide students an interactive AR learning tool and environment, but also makes the learning process more realistic and practical, improves the teaching quality, and eventually leads to fairer and higher-quality education.At the "5G Empowers Education . Intelligence Brightens the Future" education sub-forum, Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon, participated in the round-table sharing session and discussed the extensive application of "5G+ Smart Education" with industry experts. Dr. Xiong Li said that NetDragon will integrate 5G with education in three aspects, including technology, content and service. In terms of education technology, 5G will allow NetDragon to improve its research and development capabilities on AI, VR/AR, education cloud management, education big data and other technologies, to improve the quality of NetDragon's education content and products, and to better serve global education users. On education content, the integration of 5G and NetDragon's high-quality 3D/VR teaching resources is going to significantly enhance user experience. Finally, with regard to education service, with the support of 5G technology, "101 Education PPT", NetDragon's lesson preparation and delivery software, can enable educators to conduct live teaching and interaction with tens of thousands students; whereas "VR Mysticraft", NetDragon VR editing software, can enable teachers, students and content creators to easily produce and share VR education resources, and hence promote the popularity of VR education.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.For investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: ir.netdragon.comSource: NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.