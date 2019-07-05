Canamed4Pets, Inc. Completes Additional Share Reduction

Company Reduces 4.16 Billion Shares

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / Canamed4Pets, Inc. (OTC PINK: CNNA) is pleased to announce the successful reduction of an additional 4,160,000,000 common shares.

The company's current outstanding share count is now 1,647,991,381. Representing a total cancellation of 7,333,897,240 outstanding shares.

In the coming weeks, while finishing filings to achieve current reporting status, management will evaluate appropriate reductions in authorized shares as well.

Furthermore, with this significant share reduction accomplished as previously anticipated, the company wishes to reiterate there are absolutely no plans to reverse split the company's stock.

Finally, the company would like to firmly establish that these reductions have no deceptive, misleading or hidden features built in that would result in a re-introduction of the shares at a future date.

Stated company CEO, Jason Black: "I'm extremely pleased with how these negotiations turned out and that I was able to accomplish this milestone for shareholders and the company. Now that the clean-up phase is reaching a conclusion, I'm anxious to soon begin making announcements regarding the company's operations. I truly appreciate all the inquiries and support from shareholders and want to ensure that as methodically as I have executed taking the CNNA entity from where it was to where we are now, this is only the beginning of our journey and there is much more to come."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

